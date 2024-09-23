Warmer Than Average Weather

LAS VEGAS — Sunny, dry weather is here all week. Morning lows in the low-and-mid 70s with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s are here today and tomorrow. Wednesday through Saturday brings the chance for 100°, which would push 2024 into a new #1 spot for triple digits days in a year - we're currently tied with 1947 with 100 such days. Dry weather is here all week long. Highs dip to the 90s Sunday through next week. October starts next Tuesday and highs remain above-average in the mid 90s.