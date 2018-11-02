Warmer than average November temperatures in Las Vegas

The Climate Prediction Center has issued their November temperature outlook and the western United States expects warmer than average temperatures.

After record warmth in September in Las Vegas, October has finished with readings near the climatological norm. November is anticipated to return to a milder pattern.

Average highs are in the low 70s in Las Vegas to start the month, but we've already enjoyed numbers in the upper 70s and will continue to do so this weekend. Average highs drop to the 60s by mid-month but it seems like 70s will continue through then in Southern Nevada.

Record high temperatures are not in jeopardy at all over the next two weeks. We're forecasting mid and upper 70s for Las Vegas, while record highs remain in the low 80s the first half of the month.