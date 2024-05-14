Warmer-Than-Average

LAS VEGAS — It's a mild morning in the 70s and Las Vegas expects highs in the mid 90s with afternoon gusts of 10-20 mph. The sky is partly-to-mostly cloudy today and tomorrow, and there's even a 10% chance for a stray shower. Mid 90s on Wednesday as breezes pick back up to 10-20 mph. Full sunshine Thursday through the weekend encourages more heat; Las Vegas expects upper 90s Friday and Saturday. There's a 50% chance we sneak to 100° on Friday and a 30% chance that happens on Saturday. Southwest winds peak at 25-30 mph this weekend. Mid 90s are expected Sunday into early next week, which is still well above-average.