Warmer, Breeze Lingers

LAS VEGAS — North gusts hit 30 mph this morning as we start out in the 50s, so it's chilly. Las Vegas expects sunshine and mid 70s today, with afternoon gusts closer to 20 mph. We'll hit 80° on Wednesday, for the first time this year and almost four weeks behind schedule. A ridge of high pressure moves from the Pacific Ocean into the Desert Southwest the rest of the week; Southern Nevada sees mid 80s Thursday and Friday, both above-average. Maximum winds of 20 mph Wednesday and 15 mph on Thursday, but south gusts hit 30 mph Friday and Saturday with southwest gusts of 25 mph Sunday. Upper 70s Saturday give way to low 70s Sunday and Monday, and there's a 10% shower chance late Saturday through Sunday night. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s each night through next week.