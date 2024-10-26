Warm with More Clouds This Weekend

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. High pressure remains over the region this weekend and will keep us warm and dry. We'll have more clouds around both days. Turning windier late Sunday and the winds will stay strong on Monday as an area low pressure approaches. Gusts around 35 mph out of the SW. Breezy and much cooler on Tuesday. Highs well below average, only reaching into the upper 60s with a slight chance of showers. The 60s will continue through the rest of the week with lighter winds.