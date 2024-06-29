Warm weekend ahead, even warmer next week in Las Vegas

Plenty of sunshine and heat on deck for this weekend along with some afternoon breezes. Temperatures remain a few degrees above normal with 109 expected on Saturday and 110 on Sunday. We only get hotter from here.

Next week, we are set to sizzle with highs reaching up to 113 on the Fourth of July. That's about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Plan on a sunny, dry, very hot Independence Day, with evening readings around 105° during fireworks - keep in mind, wildfire risk is heightened with hot and windy conditions. Little relief is expected at night, low temperatures will warm to the upper 80s most of next week.