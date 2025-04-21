Warm Week Ahead With Highs for 80s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday morning begins in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise (which is now officially before 6:00 a.m. in Las Vegas).

Light winds and a mostly sunny sky will accompany warm highs in the mid 80s. That's about 5° above-average for late April.

This evening dips into the 70s after sunset, which is near 7:20 p.m., and lows late tonight drop to the low 60s.

Mid 80s are the rule through Thursday. Low 80s Friday will dip slightly to the upper 70s this weekend.

A round of southwest breezes develops Wednesday and lasts through Saturday, with afternoon gusts between 25-30 mph.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 60s this week, and dip to the mid 50s Friday night into the weekend.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow as light winds have allowed some particle pollution to build.