Warm Week Ahead

LAS VEGAS — A long stretch of highs in the mid 90s is here, Las Vegas. Lows at night will be in the low 70s all week. Monday is mostly sunny. We start in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm conditions. Afternoon breezes from the southwest gust to 15-20 mph. The sky turns partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday but for now we'll keep the forecast completely dry in Southern Nevada's valleys. Breezes each afternoon peak at 15-20 mph but the wind looks quiet each evening, night, and morning. Southwest winds peak at 20-25 mph this weekend. Full sunshine late this week into the weekend is expected as Las Vegas highs peak at 97° on Friday and Saturday.