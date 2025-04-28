Warm up starts with Monday temps in the 70s, upper 80s expected by end of the week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happy Monday! We're off to a great start to the work week, with daytime high temps expected to be in the mid to upper 70s for most of our neighborhoods in Las Vegas today.

Winds have dominated our weather headlines for the last several days, but we're finally getting some relief Monday, with gusts maybe topping out at 10 mph at the most. Light winds are in the forecast the next few days too, before picking back up a fair bit by the end of the week.

Our warming trend is expected to top out Friday, with highs in the upper 80s for a majority of the region. Harry Reid Airport is currently forecast to hit 89 on Friday, but we're not ruling out a chance to hit 90 degrees since it's still a few days out at this point.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we have another pattern shift on tap: a low pressure system will be coming inland off the Pacific Ocean and over Southern Nevada by Saturday night and into Sunday, when we're anticipating a close to 15 degree difference in high temperatures.

Along with temps in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, we're also looking at increased chances for rain. Not quite sure how that part of our forecast will shake out quite yet since we're still a few days away, but that will be something we're keeping a close eye on as the week progresses.

In the meantime, expect lots of sunshine through the duration of this warming trend, with periods of high clouds interspersed. Daytime highs will be in the 80s this week, with overnight lows hanging out in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great week!