Warm & Toasty Sunday followed by a Windy Monday

Ahead of a low pressure turn in the forecast on Monday...we're looking at pretty nice conditions Sunday in Southern Nevada.

Partly cloudy skies will give way to seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for most of Clark County. Higher elevations like Mt Charleston will see the upper 50s and low to mid-60s. Some breezy conditions from the southwest will take wind speeds up to around 15mph in the afternoon hours.

Monday, a High Wind Watch is in effect for Southern Nye County and parts of Clark County including the Las Vegas Valley and the Spring Mountains. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible as an area of low pressure descends into the region. We'll see our temperatures drop back into the 60s as a result by Tuesday.