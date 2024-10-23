LAS VEGAS — Another cool sunrise in the upper 50s and low 60s before temperatures get toasty this afternoon and hit the mid 80s. Highs stay warm through the weekend, in the mid 80s, which is nearly 10° above-average. We fall to the low 60s each night and early morning through the rest of the week. High clouds mix with the sun Thursday, and thicken up considerably this weekend. A breezy cooldown develops early next week. Highs Monday hit 78° with southwest gusts to 30 mph and a 10% rain chance. Northwest gusts of 25 mph Tuesday encourage wake-up temperatures in the low 50s and limit daytime highs to the mid 60s (will be the coolest day this fall) as a 20% rain chance develops. Halloween is next Thursday and sees a high of 68° with trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 60s.