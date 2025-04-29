Warm Stretch the Rest of the Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today starts in the upper 50s and 60s with sunshine and light breezes at 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny conditions this afternoon come alongside northeast breezes at 10-15 mph and highs in the low 80s.

Highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday climb to the upper 80s Friday and the mid 80s Saturday.

Clouds will increase Wednesday as southwest gusts approach 20 mph. Thursday is also mostly cloudy, but Friday is partly cloudy. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon, and it stays mostly cloudy on Sunday.

Temperatures will tumble considerably by the end of the weekend, with highs on Sunday (and even Monday) confined to the upper 60s.

Wind will ramp up during this temperature shift; Saturday sees south gusts to 35 mph, while Sunday's breezes linger at 25 mph, also from the south.

There are small 10% to 20% rain chances Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Lows at night will be in the 60s this week before dropping to the 50s Saturday and Sunday nights.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to medium the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and "moderate" tomorrow.