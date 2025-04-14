Watch Now
Warm Start This Week

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Monday, April 14
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for April 14
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Warmer-than-average weather continues the next few days, with highs in the mid-and-upper 80s in Las Vegas through Wednesday.

The valley begins in the 60s this Monday morning alongside a partly cloudy sky with 5-10 mph breezes. Highs reach 87° this afternoon, and a few northeast breezes will blow at 10-15 mph.

We'll trend mostly cloudy late today and tonight as a weak system approaches from the south, bringing a 10% chance of showers tonight. Lows tonight will only drop to the upper 60s due to the increased clouds.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph in the afternoon as we return to the mid 80s after starting in the 60s and 70s in the morning.

Wednesday is breezy, with south winds at 15-25 mph, partly cloudy conditions, and highs in the mid 80s after another mild start in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday is windy, as southwest winds blow at 15-30 mph and clouds increase ahead of another weather system crossing the region. A 20% chance of showers moves in from the northwest late in the afternoon and evening, and highs will be in the mid 70s.

The rain chance hovers at 30% Thursday night with mostly cloudy conditions and cooler nighttime lows in the low 50s.

Friday is quite cool for April; highs only reach the low 60s after a morning in the low 50s, and there's a continued 30% rain chance (some daytime thunder can't be ruled out). Southwest 10-20 mph winds will shift and come in from the northwest behind a late day cold front.

Saturday looks pleasant! Partly cloudy with a chilly morning near 50° and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Northeast breezes at 5-15 mph are expected.

Sunday is in the upper 70s and sunny with south winds at 10-20 mph.

Low 80s are expected most of next week, which is just a little above-average for the time of year.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels remain medium-high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone has gathered in the warm atmosphere.

