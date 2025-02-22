Warm Southern Nevada weekend with plenty of sun on tap

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's set to be a busy weekend in Las Vegas with several big time events happening Saturday and Sunday—the Rock 'N' Roll series of races and Scale the Strat—and you couldn't ask for better weather given the circumstances.

We're expecting a whole lot of sun this weekend with temperatures starting to warm up big time all the way through mid-week next week.

Daytime highs around the valley Saturday will be in the upper 60s, and by the time the work week rolls around we're expecting temps in the upper 70s for most of us—that's upwards of 15 degrees above normal for late February!

Right now we're forecasting 80 degrees by Tuesday, but we could wind up a degree or two short of the 80 degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds should be fairly calm this weekend, maybe a light breeze or two Saturday but nothing major, with chances for gusts to pick up slightly Wednesday.

With all the sun and beautiful conditions, it'll be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the beauty and all that Southern Nevada has to offer. Just remember to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun—you may not think you need it, but sunscreen is always a good idea.

Enjoy what should be a beautiful weekend!