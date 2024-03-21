Warm, Few Afternoon Breezes

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the 50s with a partly cloudy sky and calm conditions. This afternoon is warm, in the upper 70s to near 80°, with sunshine and southwest winds at 10-20 mph. A reminder that the UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and "high" around 1:00 p.m., so sunscreen is a good idea. Tree pollen remains "very high" across Southern Nevada. Upper 70s return Friday, in spite of a mostly cloudy sky, while southwest breezes increase to 15-25 mph. Saturday is very windy (southwest gusts 50 mph) and partly cloudy as highs drop to the upper 60s. Another dip Sunday (63°) as west breezes blow at 15-25 mph and a 20% chance of showers in the valley develops. A few inches of snow are possible in the Spring Mountains Saturday night through Sunday, although daytime temperatures will be above-freezing. Monday sees lingering 15-25 mph winds and highs in the mid 60s. Las Vegas sees lingering breezes next Tuesday (70°) and Wednesday (73°) with stronger wind possible Thursday.