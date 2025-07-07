Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm & breezy to kick off the work week

Hot and breezy to kick off the work week with high temperatures landing slightly above average — 106 degrees — in Las Vegas Monday.

A large area of high pressure will become the dominating trend in the desert southwest through mid-week and we're currently looking at 110 by Wednesday.

A small system of low pressure off the central California coast will bring southerly afternoon breezes up to 15mph and gusts up to 20mph starting tomorrow.

With wind, heat and low humidity comes elevated fire risk. For Monday, areas of Nye, Esmeralda, and White Pine Counties have Fire Weather Watches in effect.

Scripps National Desk