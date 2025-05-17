Warm and Windy on Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s overnight. Mostly sunny and windy on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in. SW 20-30 Gusts up to 45 mph. Breezy Sunday and Monday with gusts around 25 mph with mostly sunny skies. Less wind on Tuesday as the low pressure moves off to the east. Highs in the 80s this weekend and will continue through Tuesday. Hotter by the end of the work week.