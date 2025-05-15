Warm and Sunny and Calm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday starts in the low 60s early with light winds and a mostly sunny sky.

Las Vegas sees mid 80s and afternoon breezes of 5-15 mph with a sunny sky.

Tonight dips to the mid 60s as calm conditions continue.

Friday brings mid 80s (after starting in the mid 60s) and a mostly cloudy afternoon as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph.

Saturday looks windy, with southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, highs in the mid 80s, and a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of showers develops late Saturday afternoon and lingers at night. Lows will drop to the mid 60s as the wind continues Saturday night.

Sunday carries a 30% chance of passing showers, a possible rumble of thunder, cooler highs in the mid 70s, and west-to-northwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Sunday night drops near 60° as northwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

Highs next week climb from 80° Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday.

A long stretch of 90s kicks back in this Wednesday and lasts through at least the following weekend.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today with ozone beginning to gather in the warm, calm atmosphere.