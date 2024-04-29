Warm and Sunny and Breezy

LAS VEGAS — Highs range in the 80s for the next week, and sunshine will dominate the forecast alongside afternoon breezes. Monday begins in the 60s and reaches 87° as southwest gusts hit 30 mph in the afternoon. This evening sees a drop to the 70s and overnight lows in the low 60s after midnight as breezes drop below 15 mph. Expect upper 80s Tuesday, mid 80s Wednesday, and low 80s Thursday. Mid-to-upper 80s on Friday and Saturday as sunshine gives way to some high cloudiness this weekend. A weather system this weekend encourages a bit more wind on Sunday, and a drop to the low 80s. Mid 80s most of next week are typical for early-to-mid May. Nighttime lows remain in the 60s for the foreseeable future.