Warm and Quiet on Friday

Clearing skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. High pressure will remain over the region and will keep our weather tranquil and warm. We'll have more clouds for the weekend. Big changes by Monday as an area low pressure approaches. Cooler, windier with a slight chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs around 80 on Monday and by Tuesday we'll only reach into the upper 60s. The 60s will continue through Halloween.