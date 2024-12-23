Warm and dry Monday with rainy Christmas Eve on the way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I'm dreaming of a... wet Christmas Eve! That's how the song goes, right?

Before we get there, though, temps will continue to be around 10 degrees warmer than normal for a majority of us to kick off Christmas week on Monday, landing in the mid to upper 60s with mostly calm winds and mostly sunny conditions.

We've got a 60% chance of rain for the Las Vegas Valley on Christmas Eve Day, with daytime highs in the upper 60s likely for much of the region. It'll also be fairly windy throughout the day accompanying this system, with gusts upwards of 25 mph possible.

Precipitation chances wane a bit Christmas Eve night to around 20%, with overnight lows in the mid 40s and wind gusts around 30 mph.

Any measurable rainfall in Las Vegas from this system would be much needed, but we expect to top out at maybe a tenth of an inch in the valley. Our outlying mountain ranges could see a dusting of snowfall and new precipitation amounts up to a quarter of an inch.

Temps will cool off slightly on the back end of this system, but will still stay above normal. Christmas Day temperatures will hover in the low 60s with mostly clear skies and much calmer winds.

There's a chance for more unsettled weather towards the back end of this work week—what exactly that looks like is still mostly uncertain at this point, but looking gusty winds look likely while chances for additional rainfall remain minimal at best.

Temps will start their gradual climb back up to the mid 60s by next weekend!