Warm and Breezy Weekend

LAS VEGAS — It's a mild early morning in the 70s with sunshine and light winds. Las Vegas sees highs in the upper 90s with afternoon gusts of 10-20 mph. Friday evening drops through the 80s with lingering south breezes. After clouds Saturday morning, sunshine returns and lifts highs to the mid 90s with afternoon gusts of 15-25 mph. Mid 90s return Sunday alongside sunshine and similar afternoon gusts. Highs early next week in the upper 80s are close to average for May). Nighttime lows are in the low 70s this week and the upper 60s Sunday night and Monday night. No rain chances anytime soon in Southern Nevada.