Warm and Breezy this Afternoon

LAS VEGAS — It's pleasant early today, with upper 50s and 60s as we wake up to clear and calm conditions. Highs jump to the low 90s this afternoon as southwest gusts reach 25 mph. We'll dip to the upper 60s tonight. Thursday looks fairly calm as sunshine sends highs back to the low 90s. Afternoon breezes return Friday as we hit 90° with sun and high clouds. Saturday should be limited to the upper 80s as afternoon breezes accompany full sunshine. Sunday is calm and sunny and 91° but Memorial Day on Monday looks hotter (96°). Nighttime lows will be in the 60s this week but climb to the low 70s Sunday night and beyond. Upper 90s and sunshine are the expectation most of next week.