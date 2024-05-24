Warm and Breezy on Friday

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s. Another system moves through tomorrow and it’ll turn breezy by the afternoon hours. Gust up to 25-30 mph. Breezy day on Saturday with sunny skies and gusts around 20 mph. High pressure will build back in starting on Sunday. Sunny and dry weather will continue through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Triple digit heat by midweek.