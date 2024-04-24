Warm and Breezy, Again

LAS VEGAS — After a breezy morning in the 60s and 70s, highs today reach the mid 80s with sunshine and continued 20-30 mph gusts. Tonight drops to near 60° as breezes linger. Thursday is partly cloudy, still breezy, and highs will be near 80°. We can't completely rule out a small 10% shower chance in the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 50s Thursday night through Saturday night. Friday is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s, a 30% chance of showers, and lingering 20-30 mph gusts. Saturday remains partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and 10-20 mph northwest gusts. Low 80s Sunday as sunshine returns and southwest gusts linger at 10-20 mph. Warmer highs in the upper 80s Monday as southwest breezes continue at 10-20 mph. We'll be near 90° Tuesday as southwest gusts reach 15-25 mph alongside a mostly sunny sky. Nighttime lows rise to the 60s Sunday night through most of next week.