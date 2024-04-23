Warm and Breezy Afternoon

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts near 70° and warms up quickly, with mid 80s at midday and highs near 90° this afternoon. Sunny conditions all day, with southwest winds at 15-30 mph from midday through afternoon. Breezes linger tonight with readings in the low 60s late. Highs Wednesday reach the mid 80s with sunshine and southwest gusts of 20-30 mph. Thursday is mostly sunny and still breezy as highs drop to the upper 70s. Lows will be in the upper 50s starting Wednesday night and lasting through Saturday night. Friday is mostly cloudy and in the mid 70s and still breezy. There's a 20% chance of showers Friday and Friday night as a weak system passes over Nevada. Saturday remains partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Low 80s Sunday as sunshine returns and continues next week. Warmer highs in the upper 80s begin Monday as southwest breezes return, and we'll be near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday. Nighttime lows rise to the 60s Sunday night through most of next week.