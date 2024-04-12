Warm and Breezy

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS — Friday starts in the low 60s at sunrise but warms back to the 70s by 9:00 a.m., the 80s by 11:00 a.m., and we'll see a high of 86° around 4:00 p.m. Wind is back in the forecast, with gusts of 25 mph at noon, 30 mph this afternoon, and 25 mph this evening. Nighttime gusts of 15-20 mph will linger at 10-15 mph early Saturday before stronger gusts of 35-40 mph develop. Highs Saturday reach 79° with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday starts in the low 50s with 15-20 mph winds and sunshine. Cooler highs in the upper 60s as the sky turns mostly cloudy in the afternoon while a 10% shower chance crosses Southern Nevada and southwest gusts linger at 20-30 mph. Monday remains mostly cloudy and cool, with morning lows near 50° and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. A fairly quiet stretch of weather is expected next week. Highs reach the low 80s Tuesday with high clouds and sunshine and lingering 15-25 mph gusts. Upper 70s are expected Wednesday, with continued 15-25 mph gusts and a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Thursday may bring thick high clouds but we'll remain dry and see highs near 80°. Slightly warmer weather next weekend, with low 80s Friday, and again next Saturday, which may be a bit breezy. Mid 80s with mostly sunny skies return to Las Vegas next Sunday and Monday.

