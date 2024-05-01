Warm Afternoons Continue

LAS VEGAS — We're sunny and warm today, with highs in the mid 80s as breezes linger at 15-25 mph. Las Vegas drops through the 70s this evening to near 60° late tonight as breezes relax. Plan on mid 80s Thursday as sunshine continues and winds reach 15-20 mph. Mid-to-upper 80s Friday and Saturday before a weekend weather system drops Las Vegas to the mid 70s Sunday. Weekend wind gusts reach 30-35 mph and clouds turn widespread Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Highs Monday remain in the 70s with sunshine and winds of 15-20 mph. Highs the rest of next week look typical for early May (mid 80s). Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 60s most nights through the weekend, and fall to the 50s starting Sunday night.