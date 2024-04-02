Warm Afternoons Ahead

LAS VEGAS — It's chilly this morning with temperatures in the 50s and north winds at 15-20 mph. Sunshine will lift highs to the mid 70s this afternoon as breezes relax to 5-15 mph. A ridge of high pressure continues to influence Las Vegas tomorrow; we'll see upper 70s as sunshine and south breezes at 15-20 mph deliver the mildest day so far this year. A round of strong wind arrives Thursday, with southwest gusts at 40-50 mph alongside a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 70s. We tumble to the upper 50s Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and 20% rain chance as southwest gusts linger at 30 mph. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s and gusts of 15-20 mph on Saturday. Sunday and Monday bring mid 60s as a new system crosses the West with clouds and 20 mph gusts. A warm-up for the middle of next week as high pressure sends Las Vegas through the 70s Tuesday to 80° (or close to it) on Wednesday and Thursday.