Warm Afternoons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The week starts on a warm note; after waking up to near 50° with sunshine, highs cruise to the upper 70s this afternoon alongside calm conditions.

Tonight dips to the mid 50s under a clear and calm sky.

Tuesday approaches 80° in the afternoon for just the second time this month (and year). It will be mostly sunny with light winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night drops to the low 50s but breezes will pick up late.

Wednesday is sunny and breezy (northeast winds 15-25 mph) with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday sees partly-to-mostly cloudy weather with readings near 50° at sunrise and in the low 70s in the afternoon; northeast breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

Friday is partly cloudy and in the mid 70s with continued 10-20 mph northeast breezes.

The weekend ahead sees partly cloudy conditions; Saturday sees 77° with gusts of 15 mph, while Sunday brings 71° and southwest gusts of 25 mph.

Next week is cooler: highs dip to the mid 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The forecast pollen levels are high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.