Warm Across the Weekend

LAS VEGAS — Southern Nevada stays warm (mid 80s) through the weekend, nearly 10° above-average for late October. We begin in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise and today looks sunny. A few high clouds are expected to finish the afternoon, with evening temperatures in the 70s dropping to the 60s before midnight. Lows late tonight dip to the low 60s. Highs in the mid 80s this weekend are accompanied by a mostly cloudy sky. Southwest gusts reach 25 mph Sunday night and 35 mph on Monday. Monday starts in the low 60s and climbs to the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky alongside the wind. A few showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday as our next cold front comes through. Northwest gusts of 25 mph Tuesday send wake-up temperatures to the low 50s, and limit daytime highs to the mid 60s. We'll be mostly cloudy then with a 20% chance of showers. Halloween is next Thursday and brings a high of 69° with trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 60s.