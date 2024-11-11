Veterans Day is Mild, Breezy Tonight

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s around Las Vegas with clear and calm conditions. Veterans Day turns mild with afternoon highs in the low 70s, southwest breezes at 10-15 mph, and a partly cloudy sky. A Wind Advisory is posted for the Spring Mountains, including Red Rock Canyon, from 4pm today through midnight for gusts up to 60 mph. Tonight in Las Vegas is windy (gusts 30 mph) as a cold front comes through with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible tonight in Lincoln County. Tuesday morning sees north winds up to 20 mph in Las Vegas and readings in the upper 40s. We'll climb to the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon as north gusts linger at 15 mph alongside sunshine. Expect a drop to the mid 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as winds relax. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 60s in Las Vegas the rest of the week; calm weather Wednesday and Thursday gives way to southwest breezes at 15-25 mph Friday. Another cold front Friday night means north winds at 10-15 mph this weekend and chillier highs in the upper 50s. Weekend low temperatures will drop near 40°. We stay chilly next week, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.