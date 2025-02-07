Very Windy and Warm on Friday

Mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s. Stronger winds on Friday with Wind Advisory in effect until 7 pm. Gusts up to 55 mph out of the southwest. Cold front will move through late Friday and that will drop temps back down this weekend. Highs will be back to the normal range for this time of the year and winds will be much lighter. The 60s will continue through midweek. Cooler temps later in the week.