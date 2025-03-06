Very Windy, Additional Showers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rain totals were generally under 0.10" Wednesday night. Roads should trend dry for the morning commute, but southwest gusts between 40 and 50 mph will present challenging conditions for drivers.

Expect temperatures near 50° with steady winds at 25 mph and a mostly sunny sky. Spotty power outages are possible, and high-profile vehicles will be pushed around by the gusty conditions.

Another round of showers is possible in Las Vegas toward and after midday; the chance of rain in any one spot is about 40%.

After the possible rain around lunchtime, afternoon highs are limited to the upper 50s with lingering southwest winds at 15-25 mph and a mix of clouds and partial sun.

A second round of showers approaches Las Vegas toward midnight as a cold front arrivies from the north; there's a 30% chance in any one spot. Behind the front, northwest gusts of 20 mph will make low temperatures in the low 40s feel like the 30s.

Friday sees northwest breezes at 10-20 mph all day long, so morning wind chills remain in the 30s. Broken clouds early give way to partly cloudy weather later as highs are limited to the upper 50s in the afternoon.

The weekend is sunny, but still breezy Saturday (north gusts 25 mph) before it calms down Sunday (east gusts 15 mph). Highs will be in the mid 60s and upper 60s, respectively.

We "spring forward" Saturday night into Sunday morning, losing an hour of sleep as we set the clocks ahead and re-enter Daylight Saving Time. Sunrise shifts one hour later to 7am, and sunset does the same, so it won't get dark until around 7pm.

Monday is mild, around 70°, with south gusts of 25 mph and increasing clouds.

A rain chance returns Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Breezy conditions persist. Highs are limited to the low-and-mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs may dip to the mid 50s on Thursday!

The UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea when the forecast is sunny, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high the next four days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today due to blowing dust, but "good" tomorrow.