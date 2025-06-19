Very Hot, Breezy Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday afternoon sizzles at 109° in Las Vegas, and our Extreme Heat Warning continues until 10 p.m. Winds pick back up today, and stay up Friday through Saturday.

Wake-up temperatures in the 80s give way to the 90s at 9 a.m. and 100s by 11 a.m. Highs near 110° are most likely from mid-to-late afternoon.

Morning breezes are light but winds reach 15-25 mph from midday through afternoon. Because it's dry, conditions are ripe for fires to spread quickly, and a Red Flag Warning is in place today and tomorrow.

Friday is the official start of summer (solstice at 7:42 p.m.) and we expect 30 mph daytime gusts and a high of 104°.

Saturday looks windy (30 mph gusts) with highs limited to the upper 90s for the first time in two weeks.

Sunday temperatures are limited to the mid 90s, and afternoon winds look light at 5-15 mph.

Monday stays in the upper 90s but we'll return to the triple digits Tuesday and beyond.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.