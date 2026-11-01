Vanessa's Forecast: Wet and breezy weather to kick off November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Rain

Low: 55° Winds: E 6-9 mph

SUNDAY:

Rain

High: 69° Winds: SE 10-14 mph Gusts: as high as 29 mph

MONDAY:

Sunny

High: 71° Winds: NW 12-17 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph in the morning

Wet and breezy weather will be kicking off November. Expect most of the rain to come down early Sunday morning. There is an areal flood watch for Clark, Mohave, and Lincoln counties until Monday at 4 a.m. Turn around, don't drown. Be aware of your surroundings. The moisture will be moving its way east and should be gone by 7 p.m. Wind gusts can be up to 29 mph throughout the day, which could make it feel even colder. The rest of the work week will be dry with the high temps in the low 70s.

Reminder, we get an extra hour of sleep starting tonight. Change those manual clocks back an hour when you wake up Sunday.

Sunday Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Sunday Sunset: 4:44 p.m.