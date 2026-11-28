LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 53° Winds: Calm wind

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy

High: 70° Winds: calm

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

High: 69° Winds: calm, at night gusts can be as high as 20 mph

Temps will be calm and comfortable through the weekend, expected to be near 70°. Enjoy the weather outdoors before rain sneaks in on Tuesday. Wind gusts will pick up as well, expected to be over 30 mph Tuesday. Overnight temps will be in the high 40s and low 50s throughout the week.

Saturday Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Saturday Sunset: 4:26 p.m.