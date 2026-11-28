LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 53° Winds: Calm wind
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy
High: 70° Winds: calm
SUNDAY:
Mostly sunny
High: 69° Winds: calm, at night gusts can be as high as 20 mph
Temps will be calm and comfortable through the weekend, expected to be near 70°. Enjoy the weather outdoors before rain sneaks in on Tuesday. Wind gusts will pick up as well, expected to be over 30 mph Tuesday. Overnight temps will be in the high 40s and low 50s throughout the week.
Saturday Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Saturday Sunset: 4:26 p.m.