Vanessa's Forecast: Sunny Skies on Veterans Day, Cooldown Coming This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 56° Winds: calm

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny

High: 76° Winds: light and variable

WEDNESDAY: Veterans Day

Sunny

High: 76° Winds: light and variable

Mild days and cool nights will continue throughout the week before chances of rain as early as Friday and through the weekend. Temps will be in the high 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, drops to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, then go down to low 70s by Saturday and Sunday. On Monday there's another system moving in which is a second chance of precipitation. Rain chances are pretty low right now (10%-20%); direction of moisture could change. Wind gusts will be pretty strong starting Friday afternoon, between 18-30 mph and will stay that way through Sunday, which is expected to be the windiest day with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Tuesday Sunset: 4:36 p.m.