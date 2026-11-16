Vanessa's Forecast: Rainy and Windy Conditions Heading Our Way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 52° Winds: light and variable

MONDAY:

Partly sunny

High: 69° Winds: SSE 6 mph

MONDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wind gusts: as high as 26 mph

Chance of precipitation: 40%.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers before 10 am. Mostly sunny.

High: 65° Winds: 15-24 mph Gusts: as high as 38 mph

Chance of precipitation: 40%.

It's gonna stay chilly throughout the week with the highs in the 60s and the lows dropping to the 40s starting Tuesday night. Expect scattered showers to hit our region Monday night at about 10 p.m. and should linger around until Tuesday morning. Wind gusts will also be very strong, almost 40 mph. If you have anything loose outside, bring it inside or secure it down. Another trough moves in from the California Coast Thursday which will bring another round of showers. Some neighborhoods like those in northeast Clark County will get more rain, ranging from 0.30" to 0.60". It should be cleared out by Friday.

Monday Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Monday Sunset: 4:31 p.m.