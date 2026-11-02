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Vanessa's Forecast: Rain Moves Out, Comfortable Conditions Move In

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Sunday, November 1
Vanessa's Forecast: Rain Moves Out, Comfortable Conditions Move In
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy
Low: 49° Winds: NW 15-21 mph Gusts: as high as 30 mph

MONDAY:
Sunny
High: 70° Winds: NW 6-11 mph

TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny
High: 69° Winds: SE 5-7 mph

Most of our neighborhoods got a good amount of rainfall over the weekend. North Las Vegas got 1.22", downtown saw 1.42", and Summerlin 0.91", just to name a few. There is an areal flood watch for eastern Clark, Mohave, and Lincoln counties until Monday at 4 a.m. The rest of the week should be dry and comfortable. Lookout for some patchy fog in the cooler valleys the next few mornings. Gusts will be calm and the high temps will be in the low 70s. Temperatures will start slightly below normal early in the week and climb slightly above normal by next weekend.

Monday Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Monday Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

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