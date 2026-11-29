LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 51° Winds: Light southwest wind

SUNDAY:

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny

High: 67° Winds: calm

MONDAY:

Partly sunny

High: 67° Winds: S 5-7 mph

High temperatures will remain above average through Monday. Tuesday is when temps will drop to the low 60s because a system is moving in. 70%-80% chance of rain is forecasted Tuesday, along with gusty winds between 20-35 mph. Currently, the most likely scenario for the lower deserts is anywhere between 0.25 and 2.0 inches of rain. Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. Overnight temps will be in the high 40s and low 50s throughout the week.

Sunday Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunday Sunset: 4:26 p.m.

