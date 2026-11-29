LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Increasing clouds
Low: 51° Winds: Light southwest wind
SUNDAY:
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny
High: 67° Winds: calm
MONDAY:
Partly sunny
High: 67° Winds: S 5-7 mph
High temperatures will remain above average through Monday. Tuesday is when temps will drop to the low 60s because a system is moving in. 70%-80% chance of rain is forecasted Tuesday, along with gusty winds between 20-35 mph. Currently, the most likely scenario for the lower deserts is anywhere between 0.25 and 2.0 inches of rain. Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. Overnight temps will be in the high 40s and low 50s throughout the week.
Sunday Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
Sunday Sunset: 4:26 p.m.