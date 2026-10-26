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Vanessa's Forecast: Quiet and Seasonable Weather Conditions through Thursday

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Sunday, October 25
Vanessa's Forecast: Quiet and Seasonable Weather Conditions through Thursday
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 57° Winds: Light & Variable

MONDAY:
Mostly sunny
High: 78° Winds: SE 5-10

TUESDAY:
Sunny
High: 79° Winds: S 5-10

This week will mostly be quiet and seasonable through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s before a cool down returns to our area on Friday. There is a small chance of showers on Friday and Saturday. Maybe grab a light jacket on your way out to those Halloween parties. It'll also be pretty breezy with wind gusts up to 22 mph.

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