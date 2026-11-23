LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 45° Winds: light

MONDAY:

Sunny

High: 61° Winds: light

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny

High: 61° Winds: calm

Beginning of the holiday week will remain chilly in the low 60s. Monday and Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. Thanksgiving should be a beautiful day as temperatures will be above average at 66° and will be a degree or so warmer on Friday and Saturday. Winds should remain light and variable until about Thursday with northerly gusty winds around 25 mph picking up along the Colorado River. Overnight temps will be in the mid 40s to low 50s so dress accordingly if you're out and about. Slight rain chances return Sunday.

Monday Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Monday Sunset: 4:28 p.m.