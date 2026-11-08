Vanessa's Forecast: Nice Week Ahead Before More Rain Returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 55° Winds: light and variable

SUNDAY:

Sunny

High: 75° Winds: light and variable

MONDAY:

Sunny

High: 75° Winds: light and variable

Overall, we have a very nice week ahead of us with plenty of sunshine and the highs in the 70s. The temperatures are two to six degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds should remain calm throughout the week. Enjoy this Sunday being outdoors while you can because rain is possible next weekend. A trough is approaching the West Coast on Friday and even though it's still early in the week to determine exact trajectory, it has potential to bring showers, elevated winds, and cooler temperatures to our region next Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Tuesday Sunset: 4:37 p.m.