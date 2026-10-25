Vanessa's Forecast: High 70s to Start Halloween Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SATURDAY NIGHT: Readings in the 60s, partly cloudy, breezy with wind gusts near 20 mph, so that will make it feel cooler. Overnight will be mostly clear, with a low around 57°. North-northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Chilly morning with temps at 60° around 8 a.m. and up to 69° by 11 a.m. Wind will be calm. It will be a great day to get some sunshine as the high temp is expected to hit 76° in the afternoon. Sunday overnight temp will drop to about 57°. Grab a jacket if you're going to be out and about.

Expect a warm-up Monday through Thursday with high temps reaching 78° and 79°. Lows will remain in high 50s and low 60s.

All this warmth should subside by Friday to finally get that chilly weather come Halloween weekend. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a small chance of showers. The high temp on Friday is forecast to reach 74°, dropping to 70° on Halloween.