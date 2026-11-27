LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Low: 49° Winds: Light west southwest wind
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny
High: 70° Winds: calm
SATURDAY:
Partly sunny
High: 70° Winds: calm
Temps will be above normal through the weekend, close to 70°. If you're Black Friday shopping, it'll be very nice outside. Enjoy the weather over the weekend before rain heads our way on Tuesday. Wind gusts will pick up as well, expected to be over 30 mph.
Overnight temps will be in the high 40s and low 50s throughout the week.
Friday Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Friday Sunset: 4:26 p.m.