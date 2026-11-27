LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 49° Winds: Light west southwest wind

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

High: 70° Winds: calm

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny

High: 70° Winds: calm

Temps will be above normal through the weekend, close to 70°. If you're Black Friday shopping, it'll be very nice outside. Enjoy the weather over the weekend before rain heads our way on Tuesday. Wind gusts will pick up as well, expected to be over 30 mph.

Overnight temps will be in the high 40s and low 50s throughout the week.

Friday Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Friday Sunset: 4:26 p.m.