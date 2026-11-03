Vanessa's Forecast: Falling for the 70s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 52° Winds: light and variable

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, then clearing for the afternoon

High: 68° Winds: calm

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny

High: 70° Winds: light and variable

Election day will be a bit chilly with the high reaching 68°. If you're out at the polls, have a jacket or sweater with you. It will be cloudy before clearing by the afternoon. Winds will be calm throughout the week. Wednesday on will be in the low 70s and the weekend will warm up to 74°. It'll be a good weekend to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Tuesday Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Tuesday Sunset: 4:42 p.m.