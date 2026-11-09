Vanessa's Forecast: Enjoy the 70s All Week Long

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 55° Winds: calm

MONDAY:

Sunny

High: 75° Winds: light and variable

TUESDAY:

Sunny

High: 76° Winds: light and variable

Enjoy this quiet and comfortable week with lots of sunshine before rain comes next weekend. The highs will be in the 70s all week and overnight temps will be in the 50s. The temperatures are two to six degrees above normal for this time of year. Wind gusts will pick up on Wednesday in the Colorado River Valley. Expect it to be15-25 mph. A low pressure system and trough is approaching the West Coast on Friday and even though it's still early in the week to determine exact trajectory, it has potential to bring showers, elevated winds, and cooler temperatures to our region next weekend. Throw an umbrella in the car just in case.

Monday Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Monday Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

