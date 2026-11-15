Vanessa's Forecast: Dry Sunday Before More Scattered Showers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 50° Winds: calm

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny

High: 69° Winds: calm

MONDAY:

Partly sunny

High: 69° Winds: SSE 6 mph

MONDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers after 10 pm

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Calm and dry conditions for the rest of the weekend before more chances of rain come starting Monday night. Expect scattered showers through Tuesday, though it shouldn't be much. The moisture is forecasted to exit Wednesday. Another trough moves in from the California Coast Thursday which could bring another round of showers. The highs will be in the 60s all week, and the lows dipping into the 40s starting Tuesday night. Wind gusts on Tuesday will be about 16 mph.

Sunday Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunday Sunset: 4:32 p.m.