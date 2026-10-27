Vanessa's Forecast: Comfortable Week until Halloween Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 58° Winds: Light & Variable

TUESDAY:

Sunny

High: 79° Wind gusts: up to 18 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny

High: 77° Winds: SE 6 mph

This week will be nice and comfortable through Thursday. Tuesday will be a bit breezy. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s before a cool down returns to our area on Friday. Friday will be about 75° with a 10% chance of rain. On Halloween, we will be in the low 70s. It will also feel cooler because it will be breezy. Maybe throw a light jacket and umbrella in the car just to be safe. If you're taking the little ones trick-or-treating, it'll be 67° at 6 pm and 63° at 8 pm. Majority of the rain is expected to come down on Sunday (60% chance). Grab a pumpkin spice latte!

Oh, and we get an extra hour of sleep starting Sunday! Woot woot! Change those clocks back an hour when you wake up Sunday.